Rescue crews were paged yesterday lunchtime, December 31, to search for a missing boat with four people onboard.
The missing 2.5 metre rigid inflatable boat (rib) had left Cwm yr Eglwys in the morning and was reported missing shortly before midday.
Fishguard Coastguard Rescue Team went to Cwm yr Eglwys, where the boat was due to return to, to meet with the person who had made the 999 call. Teams then spread out along the coast path to search for the vessel and its occupants.
Fishguard lifeboat was also launched, and crews searched along the coast.
The boat was found at Newport beach, where it had landed after running out of fuel. All onboard were safe and well and advice was given by coastguards.
The search was stood down at 1.35pm and the lifeboat returned to station.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.