Former Wales rugby international Ian Gough has starred in a traditional new year curtain-raiser fixture in Pembrokeshire.

He took a dip in the sea at Saundersfoot this morning in support of two of the stalwarts of the village’s famous New Year’s Day Swim.

Chris Williams and John Joseph have been going in the sea on the first day of the year for nearly four decades and they were determined that the second time cancellation of the event, due to Covid regulations, was not an excuse to stay home in bed.

Also maintaining a personal tradition of never missing a swim was photographer Gareth Davies, who recalled shooting the first event on black-and-white film.

Other determined dippers have also been splashing out in the choppy Saundersfoot sea and around the Pembrokeshire coast today to mark the start of another year.

The decision was taken back in September to cancel the 2022 Saundersfoot New Year’s Day Swim, which last took to the water two years ago.

The event has snowballed into such a massive occasion that crowd numbers would have exceeded coronavirus restrictions.

The 36th event in 2020 saw more than 2,000 people taking part and crowds of spectators in their thousands.

This swim alone raised more than £50,000 for charities and good causes, as well as giving a massive boost to the trade of local businesses.

Announcing the decision in September, the swim organisers said the decision by its health and safety group was a unanimous one.

They added: "Given the large crowds that the swim attracts, it would be impossible for us to achieve Covid compliance.

"The New Year's Day Swim is a community event and so we must consider the interests of all within the community.

"We cannot risk any increase in pressure on the emergency services that have always supported us to run the event safely.

"We know this decision will be disappointing to the many charitable and worthy causes the swim supports, but after 36 successful years we must continue to prioritise the safety of all those attending.

"Rest assured, if all is well in 2023, the swim will be back and better than ever."