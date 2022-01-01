The street party didn’t go ahead because of Covid but there were still winners on New Year’s Day as the winners of a holiday and the 200 Club draw were announced.
Fishguard’s famous New Year’s Eve street party had to be called off just weeks before it was due to take place because of uncertainties about the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.
The party, which was due to return after another Covid cancellation in 2020 was due to feature tribute act This Is Queen, as well as support from popular local band Honey Fungus and activities for kids in the town hall.
It is now hoped that the event will return bigger and better to see in 2023.
Despite the party being cancelled the fundraising raffle, with some fabulous prizes, still went ahead.
Winner of the raffle’s top prize, a luxury holiday for up to six people with a hot tub and sea views went to ticket number 3521, Gill Winkler.
Second prize of a Blue shark charter tour around Strumble Head and Fishguard Bay went to ticket number 531, Kelli Cannon.
Robert White, with ticket number 3825 won four foot passenger tickets to Ireland with Stena Line while Dalia Kalnina with ticket number 372 won an evening meal with wine at the award-winning Cresswells Café.
Afternoon tea for two at the Ocean Lab’s coffee shop was won by ticket number 526 Carl James; a framed Wales rugby photo by ticket number 215 Nikki, Bosworth; a Leafy Lion voucher by ticket number 3483 Cathy Morris and an Icatcha necklace by ticket number 461, Iwan Davies.
Winners of vouchers will receive them in the post but the necklace and framed picture are to be collected and the winners asked to direct message the Fishguard New Year’s Eve Street Party Facebook page.
The 200 Club draw was won by Mrs Bennett -Howell who won an amazing £455.
“Congratulations to the winners and thanks to everyone for supporting us by buying a ticket,” said a street party spokesperson. “See you for New Year’s Eve 2022.”
