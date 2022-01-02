The man was arrested and charged with drink driving after being stopped by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit on Saturday morning.
Officers said that he provided a breath specimen of 65ug when taken to the police station.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
The driver has been released and bailed to attend court later this month.
