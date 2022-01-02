Tomorrow, Monday, January 3, sees the first bank holiday of 2022. This year we are also set to benefit from an additional day’s holiday to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Usually, Wales and England get eight bank holidays, while Scotland has nine and Northern Ireland 10.

This year the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, adds an extra Bank Holiday weekend to the calendar.

Here are all the bank holidays in 2022:

January

January 3- New Year's Holiday (substitute for January 1)

April

April 15 - Good Friday

April 18 - Easter Monday

May

May 2 - May Day

June

June 2 - Late May Bank Holiday

June 3 - The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

August

August 29 - August Bank Holiday

December

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day