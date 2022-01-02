Tomorrow, Monday, January 3, sees the first bank holiday of 2022. This year we are also set to benefit from an additional day’s holiday to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Usually, Wales and England get eight bank holidays, while Scotland has nine and Northern Ireland 10.
This year the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, adds an extra Bank Holiday weekend to the calendar.
Here are all the bank holidays in 2022:
January
January 3- New Year's Holiday (substitute for January 1)
April
April 15 - Good Friday
April 18 - Easter Monday
May
May 2 - May Day
June
June 2 - Late May Bank Holiday
June 3 - The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
August
August 29 - August Bank Holiday
December
December 25 - Christmas Day
December 26 - Boxing Day
