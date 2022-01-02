A popular Pembrokeshire pantomime that runs every January has been postponed until March due to Covid.
FADDS theatre company in Fishguard has been bringing pantomime to the shire every January for more than 25 years, the perfect antidote to the post-Christmas slump.
This year’s production of Robin Hood was due to take place this month and a cast of local adults and children have been rehearsing particularly hard, following a Covid-enforced break last year.
However the group announced last week that it will postpone the panto until the end of March due to the surge in coronavirus cases and the new restrictions.
“Unfortunately, due to the latest restrictions and taking into account the safety of our cast, crew, theatre staff & volunteers and of course you, our audience, we have made the difficult and disappointing decision to not go ahead in January,” said a statement put out by FADDS.
“But the show must go on… and it is. We are moving to March for one year only.”
The new dates for Robing Hood at Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard are: Tuesday, March 22 to Saturday, March 26 at 7.30pm with an additional 2pm matinee on Saturday, March 26.
Tickets are on sale via Theatr Gwaun. Audience members who had already booked tickets for the January performances will be contacted by Theatr Gwaun to rearrange.
