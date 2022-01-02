Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit made 21 drug-related arrests at the end of last year, including arrests for suspected drug-driving, possession, and cultivation.
The unit’s December figures show 15 arrests for suspected drug-driving, three for possession on cannabis, one for possession of cocaine and another for amphetamine possession.
Officers also made an arrest for cultivation of cannabis.
Among the 41 plus offences dealt with last month were also five arrests on suspicion of drink-driving, one arrest for common assault and one for affray.
Officers also dealt with seven uninsured vehicles and six untaxed vehicles.
