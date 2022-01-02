A motorcyclist stopped by police for a moving traffic offence yesterday evening, January 1, also tested positive for drugs.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that officers stop checked the biker in the Honeyborough area as he had committed a moving traffic offence.
They then took a drug wipe which tested positive for cannabis.
The motorcyclist provided blood samples in custody and has since been released under investigation, pending the analysis these.
