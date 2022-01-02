A man has appeared in court charged with damaging a computer and cell at Haverfordwest Police Station as well as sending threatening text messages and committing actual bodily harm in the county town.
Jedd Matthew Sam Hitchings appeared in front of Swansea Magistrates Court on December 28.
The 24-year-old was accused of criminal damage to a computer and to the plaster and paint of a cell wall, both of an unknown value, at Haverfordwest police station on December 27, 2021.
He was also charged with making a threatening phone call on December 26 at Haverfordwest which ‘conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient’ and of an assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Haverfordwest on the same date.
Both the threatening phone call and the assault charges involved the same alleged victim.
Hitchings, who gave his address as Trem-y-Castell, Coity, Bridgend, pleaded not guilty to all four offences and a trial date was set at Swansea Crown Court for January 25 this year.
He was remanded in custody until then.
