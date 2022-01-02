A man who admitted a Christmas Day visit to a Monkton address, despite a restraining order forbidding him to do so, will be sentenced later this month.
Leigh Bugby appeared at Swansea Magistrates Court on December 27, 2021, charged with breaching a restraining order two days earlier on December 25.
The court heard that the 38-year-old had breached an order made by Swansea Crown Court on January 28, 2020, by attending an address in Monkton ‘without reasonable excuse’.
Bugby, of no fixed address, admitted the breach.
He was released on bail, on the condition that he does not enter Monkton, until a sentencing hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 5.
Magistrates said that they had adjourned sentencing in order for an all-options pre-sentencing report to be prepared
