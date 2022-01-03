People in Pembrokeshire are being urged to keep a sharp eye out for a missing dog, spooked by New Year’s Eve fireworks.
Polly, a 12-year-old female border collie is black and white with black dapples.
She went missing from Cold Blow, Narberth after being scared by fireworks on Friday, December 31.
Polly is microchipped and wearing a collar with ID.
She is described as friendly but timid and having a lovely nature.
Anyone who sees Polly is asked not to chase, call or attempt to grab her. Instead, they should call 01834860230 or 07964710871 immediately and contact Pembrokeshire County Council’s dog warden as required by law.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.