A popular Pembrokeshire seafront pub has fully re-opened after a Covid-enforced closure.
The Wiseman’s Bridge Inn was forced to close its doors for a short time in the week after Christmas.
The family-run pub posted on its Facebook page on December 27: "Unfortunately Covid has hit a number of us here at Wiseman's Bridge Inn.
"Sadly we will be now closed until further notice."
The pub has announced that it is now fully open again.
It re-opened from Thursday, December 30, for drinks only, with food being served again from yesterday, Sunday, January 2.
The pub has been praised for its responsible attitude in closing.
One commentator said: “Well done to Wiseman’s Bridge, they found out they had a problem with Covid and have instantly closed their doors to safe guard the public, well done, I hope all the team are safe and get well soon.”
