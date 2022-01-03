Businesses throughout Wales can now find out how much they can expect to receive in financial support from the Welsh Government, amid the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has said that £120m will be available for retail, hospital, leisure and tourism businesses in Wales, with the move to alert level two on Wednesday, December 22.
Businesses can apply for grants between £2,500 and £25,000, with grants depending on the size of the business and number of employees.
An eligibility checker is available on the Business Wales website, with the package including funding from the Economic Resilience Fund.
Non-essential retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism businesses will also receive support from the non-domestic rates linked grant which will be administered by local authorities.
Businesses will be entitled to a payment of £2,000, £4,000 or £6,000 depending on their rateable value.
Local authorities will also be administrating a discretionary fund for sole traders, freelancers and taxi drivers and businesses that employee people but do not pay business rates.
The application window will open in the week commencing January 17, and will be open for two weeks.
