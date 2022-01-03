Festive happiness was brought to dozens of households in north Pembrokeshire through deliveries of festive hampers by Fishguard and District Round Table.

The round table puts together and delivers hampers every year, asking the community to nominate anybody who has been having a bit of a rough time of late, or who has gone beyond the call of duty for one reason or another.

After another tough year due to Covid, the tablers received double the usual amount of nominations and delivered 30 hampers. They also delivered chocolates and biscuits to local care homes.

The group thanked the local business who had helped them by donating items and sponsoring the hampers.

It thanked main sponsor - Castle Hot Tubs; Goodwick motors - which donated towards the care homes biscuits and chocolates; Tesco Express in Goodwick for the mince pies; Total Produce for the fruit, Naturals for chocolates and Morrisons for other donations.

“The hampers are hugely important to us,” said a round table spokesperson.

“They help us and our community let people, who may not have had the best hand delt to them, know that they are in our thoughts.

"Care home staff were also very appreciative and thanked us for thinking of them during the difficult few years they have had.

“We don't work alone and we're bowled over year on year by the support shown by local businesses towards our Christmas hampers.. You've all helped to bring a bit of extra Christmas sparkle to people's day.”

Round Table chairman, Rhys Williams added:

“Reading the nominations is always heart-rending and we send our best wishes to all those who were nominated.

“We have been told that receiving a hamper was a little bit of light in a dark time.”