Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre has wished the people and animals of Pembrokeshire a happy new year into 2022, and has looked back on the previous 12 months.
Despite the struggles throughout 2021, the centre looked back positively on winning the UK Rescue and Rehoming Centre of the Year Award.
Statistically, 2021 was a great year for the centre, rescuing more animals than ever before from across the county, with many more animals now facing a brighter future thanks to the centre’s work.
A spokesperson from Greenacres said: “It was not the easiest of years for many, and we want to say that we are tremendously grateful to everyone that remained committed to Greenacres. Without your support and generosity, we would not have survived.
“To win the prestigious award was simply astounding, and we are so very grateful for the recognition of our wonderful Green Army their hard work and dedication is unwavering. This was definitely the highlight of our year.
“The new start also brings plans and goals for the coming year, and we are excited to share these with you as they unfold, but they will mean more animals will be helped and we will always strive to improve and help more animals in need.”
