Art lovers with charitable wallets have until Friday, January 9, to get hold of some fabulous pieces and help raise money for Newport Surf Life Saving Club (NSLSC).

The club is trying to raise £35,000 towards the cost of repairing its clubhouse to ensure the building remains in a suitable condition as a base to train future generations of lifesavers.

Before Christmas Newport’s Castle Inn held a quiz night to raise funds for the club.

It is now holding a silent auction of artwork by Alice Tennant, Chris Crane and John Cleal to raise funds for the clubhouse appeal.

Since the club's establishment in 1970, NSLSC volunteer coaches have been training young members of the community in water safety, lifesaving, first aid and resuscitation, enabling them to gain valuable skills in a family friendly and fun environment.

The club currently has around 80 members from the age of seven upwards. Training takes place throughout the year, with beach activities from May until October and pool training in Fishguard Leisure Centre during the winter months.

Many members achieve a nationally recognised lifeguarding qualification and go on to become RNLI beach lifeguards, providing a vital service during the summer months.

NSLSC is a registered charity, run entirely by volunteers and reliant on donations for funding, it is affiliated to the Surf Life Saving Association of Wales and the Royal Lifesaving Society.

“Newport Surf Life Saving is an important part of Newport’s history and its future,” said the Castle’s owner, Glyn Richards.

“Many of the people that go through the club go on to lifeguard Pembrokeshire’s beaches and really do save lives.”

The silent auction to raise funds for the clubhouse appeal consists of three lots: A framed Alice Tennant, limited edition print measuring 92 x 69cm; a framed original artwork by Chris Crane, measuring 37 x 37cm and a framed calligraphy poem by John Cleal measuring 19 x 63cm.

Bidders may bid multiple times, each bid will cost £2 and can be made via bidding slips at the pub or via direct message on Facebook, click this link for more.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to our artists for donating such beautiful pieces,” said Glyn.

“Good luck and please bid responsibly.”

You can also donate to the clubhouse appeal via newportslsc.org.uk/support-us and via Just Giving at justgiving.com/campaign/newportslsc-clubhouse-appeal.