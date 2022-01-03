It’s hopefully going to be a happy new year for an iconic Pembrokeshire tree which has been gifted £1,000 to help its future take a deeper root.

Saundersfoot’s Lonely Tree enjoyed more publicity than you could shake a stick at in 2021 after it was revealed that plans were afoot for it to be felled.

A successful community campaign was launched in defence of the Monterey Cypress – which has stood on Scar Rock, in the centre of the village beach, since the 1930s – with the upshot that the Pembrokeshire coast National Park authority gave it a 12 month stay of execution for remedial work to be carried out.

The Friends of Saundersfoot has now made a £1,000 donation to enable this work to be done.

The application for removal was made by Beach Court Management, whose holiday apartments overlook the tree.

The Friends had previously successfully opposed a 2017 proposal to fell the tree, described as ‘a wonder of nature’.

They were there for the Montery Cypress a second time last March, when the second application was made, and joined the village’s Lonely Tree group, Saundersfoot in Bloom and Saundersfoot Community Council to present a strong case for the tree’s retention to the Park authority’s development management committee.

As a result the committee gave the community six months to submit a Tree Preservation Order and up to a year to save it and carry out the required remedial works, which are shortly to take place.

The organisations are now all part of Saundersfoot’s Lonely Tree Preservation Society.

Recently, the Lonely Tree gained support from celebrities including Michael Sheen and Cerys Matthews to come runner-up in the Tree of the Year competition.