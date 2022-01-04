There will be a 30mph speed limit reduction introduced to part of the A40 ahead of the construction of the £80m Llandewi Velfrey bypass.
The speed limit reduction to 30mph will happen between Pengawse Hill, near Whitland, to the roundabout at Robeston Wathen.
The change will be introduced on Monday, January 10, and will be in place ‘for the foreseeable future.’
Whitland’s county councillor Sue Allen has said that the reason given for the new speed limit in the area is for the safety of workers, in addition to the fact that there is likely to be narrow lanes at various times.
GoSafe have been made aware of the change and may be monitoring speed in the area.
To read more about the construction of the bypass, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19660574.80m-llanddewi-velfrey-redstone-cross-by-pass-still-track-deputy-minister-confirms-today/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.