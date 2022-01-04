MEETING times have been scheduled and plans will begin to take shape for Haver Fest 2022.
One of the key organisers, Councillor Jonathan Twigg says he is hopeful for a summer where the community and visitors can spend time in and around the town.
Cllr Twigg said: "Emails have been sent to individuals and organisations who contributed previously to Haver Fest alongside all Haverfordwest town and county councillors, but it is not restricted.
"I urge everyone to get involved in Haver Fest 2022.”
Drew Baker of Vision Arts will host an initial meeting at the Vision Arts studios in Cartlett, Haverfordwest on January 7, 6pm.
Contributions can be collated online via a google form which can be accessed from the link https://forms.gle/QRezUK17G2c2qnkA8.
Any further questions, contact Cllr Twigg at jthaverfordwesttowncouncil@gmail.com.
Udates from the meetings will be made available on the Haverfordwest Town Council website.
