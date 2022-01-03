No Coronavirus figures for the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire - as well as the rest of Wales - have been published today, Monday January 3.
This is because Public Health Wales does not release its statistics on a bank holiday.
Posting on Twitter, the organisation stated: "Please note: mirroring arrangements on previous public holidays, we will not be publishing Coronavirus data on the dashboard today."
The most recent figures released yesterday, Sunday January 2, showed more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus in the three counties.
