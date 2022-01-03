NARBERTH Youth snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in what was described as a thunderous encounter against Fishguard in the Griffiths Cup semi-final on New Year's Eve.

Report by Rob Nicholas

Narberth Youth travelled up to Fishguard for the semi final of the Griffiths Cup on New Year's Eve in what was an epic encounter, with the bigger and well drilled Fishguard pack dominating possession and territory for most of the match.

Narberth scored first with a well taken penalty by Charlie Phillips.

Fishguard responded with a well worked try to the blind side.

Half time the score stood at 5-3 with Narberth relieved not to be further down.

Fishguard started the second half strongly and extended their lead to 12-3 with another good try following forward pressure.

With less than 15 minutes to go it seemed inevitable that the home side were heading to victory. However the resilience of Narberth’s defence , which was heroic at times, finally paid off when they managed to break out and scored an excellent try of their own through Kyle Day.

Charlie Phillips converted which set up an nail-biting final 10 minutes.

An interception from Phillips almost resulted in a length of the pitch try. Narberth were held up short but strong forward drives resulted in Harry Harries scoring to cap a wonderful individual performance which earned him man of the match.

With minutes left Narberth lead 12-15 and managed to hold out for an inspiring win.

This was a thunderous encounter with both sides a credit to Pembrokeshire Rugby.

Narberth will now face Crymych in the final.