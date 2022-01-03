Lifeboat crews across Pembrokeshire were paged this morning and given the task of finding a missing person.
Coastguard teams from Angle, Dale, St Govans and Tenby were tasked with finding the person at 8.59am on the morning of Monday, January 3.
The crew from Angle Lifeboat searched from the sea between Hobbs Point to East Angle, searching with a Y-Boat to ensure ability to search very close to the shoreline.
The other coastguard teams were meanwhile tasked to undertake searches for the person on foot.
After several hours of searching, the missing person was found safe and well, with Angle Lifeboat standing down at 12.05pm and rehoused at 12.35pm.
