A FORMER Neyland woman who lost her baby son and husband within days of each other is walking and running 1,000 miles this year in their memory.

Rhian Mannings's one-year-old son George died on February 22, 2012, after he suffered a seizure at home. It was later discovered he had been suffering from pneumonia and Type A influenza.

Rhian has said there was no support offered to the family after George's death. Her husband Paul Burke, 33, took his own life five days later while suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In the face of this unimaginable heartbreak Ms Mannings, set up charity 2 Wish Upon A Star to help other bereaved families. In 2019 she was awarded an MBE, she is also a Pride of Britain winner and has received a St Davids Award.

Last month the charity was awarded a cash prize from Gannett Cash for Charities.

The charity, which works with police forces and health boards in Wales, has helped hundreds of families dealing with the sudden death of a child or young adult aged 25 or under.

Next month marks ten years since Rhian’s life changed forever and this year she is walking and running 1000 miles, , joined by dozens of other fundraisers across the UK, to honour their lives and to raise money for the charity.

The number of miles represents the number of families that have been supported by 2wish since it was started in 2012.

“In February 2022 it will be ten years since I lost my Paul and George within five days of each other,” said Rhian.

“Therefore, I plan to run/walk about 1,000 miles over 12 months in memory of Paul and George.

“Starting on January 1, each mile will represent the loss of a child that has been referred into 2wish between losing my boys in February 2012 and 10 years on. So far 2wish has supported over 970 families. This number will sadly grow by the end of February.”

Members of the public are also taking on the Walking for Our Stars challenge and will be out covering the 1,000 miles wearing special T shirts over the coming year.

To find out more about the charity and how you can support it, visit www.2wish.org.uk.

To sponsor the Walking for Our Stars challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/walkingforourstars.