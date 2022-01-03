A man charged with assault by beating must not enter Haverfordwest until a court hearing later this month, unless it is to meet with legal representatives.

Imran Ahmed appeared in front of Swansea Magistrates Court on Christmas Eve.

He was charged with assaulting a woman by beating her in Haverfordwest on December 18 last year.

Ahmed, of Downend Road, Downend, Bristol, entered a not guilty plea and was bailed to attend a case management hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 10.

Magistrates said that the 42-year-old must not contact his alleged victim directly or indirectly and must not enter Haverfordwest, except to attend court or a pre-arranged appointment with his solicitor, He must also live and sleep each night at the Downend Road address.