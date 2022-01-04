The Pembrokeshire Murders has been named among the top ten shows in the UK throughout the whole of 2021, in relation to the seven-day consolidated viewing ratings by Barb.
Within seven days of airing, the ITV drama miniseries gained 9.5million viewers, making it the seventh top rated domestic TV programme of the year.
The show, which aired in January, focused on the Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins, played by Luke Evans, investigating the historic crimes of the ‘Bullseye Killer’ John Cooper, played by Keith Allen.
BBC’s Line of Duty topped the list, with 15.2million viewers after the drama series aired in May, with Oprah with Harry and Meghan (13.9million) finishing second ahead of Strictly Come Dancing (12.2million) in third.
