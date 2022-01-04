A 36-year-old Merlins Bridge man has lost his licence for a year following a positive roadside drug test.
At Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 29, Joe Wilson of St Issells Avenue was also fined £80 with costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.
He pleaded guilty to driving while nearly four times the legal limit for the cannabis by-product Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol. A blood test showed a reading of 7.7 microgrammes per litre of blood, with the legal limit being two microgrammes.
The court was told that the offence occurred on the A40 Fishguard road at Haverfordwest on June 26 last.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.