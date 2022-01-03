Coronavirus cases have increased by more than 5,400 in a week in the three counties of the Hywel Dda University Health Board.
Based on the most recent Sunday, January 2, figures, cases increased 5,418 in the three counties from Sunday, December 26’s 55,655.
Pembrokeshire increased by 1,660, to 18,652; Carmarthenshire by 2,653, to 33,550; and Ceredigion by 1,105, to 8,871.
The three counties saw nine extra Covid-related deaths recorded in the last seven days, bringing the total to 636 Covid-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
During the same period the number of cases Wales-wide increased by 53,781, to 646,159; with an additional 33 deaths recorded, the total standing at 6,581 throughout the pandemic.
