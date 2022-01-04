Shirley Murphy, the chaplain for the bishop of St Davids, at the Diocese of St Davids, Church in Wales, has given a message of hope enter 2022.

Shirley, a former assistant curate in Narberth, said in her message: “This is the time of year so many of us start making resolutions to change a certain area or multiple areas in our lives. New Year’s resolutions range from simple desires to seemingly foolproof plans for extensive life change. What we all have in common is the hope that something will change, and life will be different (and better) in the year ahead.

“We’re all looking forward to a better year, a year where our lives can become what they were again. With the vaccines, we’re starting to hope once more. We are dreaming of holding our family and friends as we see a light at the end of this viral tunnel.

“But the pandemic is not over yet. It’s not a time to back down from this fight. It’s time to double down our guard to protect ourselves and each other. We can do it.

“In 2021 we have learned to appreciate the small pleasures and joys of everyday life. We have learned how we can adapt, pivot and come up with new ways of connecting with each other. We have become more patient and learned how to better handle our impatience. We have realised the absolute importance of cultivating inner peace, especially when the world around us trembles.

“But most importantly, we’ve learned to be even more grateful for the gift of life, especially in this time where more people around the world have died in the past 18 months. It’s staggering to consider the loss and grief that so many families are enduring. My heart and soul reaches out to all those who have suffered this year. I want to hold them in my arms and comfort them.

“As I look forward to 2022, I think we should give thanks to the Lord for getting us through another year as we look forward to what he has for us up ahead and praise him that he is faithful and worthy to be praised!”