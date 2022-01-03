Thousands of starfish and razor fish have been washed up on a Pembrokeshire beach.
The marine creatures have become stranded on the shoreline at Saundersfoot, with the majority concentrated at Coppet Hall.
The recent rough weather is believed to be the reason for the appearance of the seabed-dwellers.
The starfish of all sizes and colours have been providing a tasty feast for seagulls as well as a talking point for beach-goers.
The Natural History Museum say that although a starfish stranding is an upsetting sight, it is 'not a cause for huge concern' and the population of the creatures regenerates itself quickly.
The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) said extreme weather is usually the likely cause of such incidents.
The organisation added: "We regularly see mass strandings of seabed-dwelling animals after storms, usually in winter, sometimes several times in a year."
Last February, Saundersfoot saw another saw another large stranding of sea creatures - including starfish, clams and cockles -on its Glen Beach, which was reported to Natural Resources Wales after fears were voiced that water pollution was responsible.
However, after investigation, the organisation concluded: "This is most likely a natural event caused by a combination of these species breeding cycles and the recent spring tides, temperature changes and offshore sediment processes."
