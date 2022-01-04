A 57-year-old man who drank and drove has lost his licence for three years.
Gerry Riley of Meadow Way, Waterston appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday December 29.
He admitted driving a Fiat 500 on Plas Peregrine, Milford Haven on December 5, 2021, after consuming excess alcohol.
That court heard that a breath test showed a reading of 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.
In addition to the ban, Riley was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £34.
