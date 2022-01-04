A Fishguard club, that provides a variety of sporting opportunities for people with disabilities, has been given a festive boost by the town’s ladies circle.

Every year Fishguard Ladies Circle holds a Christmas cash draw; the circle has £100, usually raised through fundraising during the year, and asks members of the public to nominate a worthy cause to receive it.

Then during the festive season, all the nominations are put into a hat and a winner picked out.

Although the circle has not been able to do much fundraising since before Covid, when members raised cash by selling strawberries and cream at various events, it had funds set aside for anyone that needed help and for the Christmas draw.

This year’s winner, picked out of a hat from 15 nominations in front of Lowertown’s Christmas tree, was the Fishguard Thunderbolts.

“We're really happy that we are able to help the Fishguard Thunderbolts as we know a lot of fundraising has been adversely affected during the pandemic,” said circle chairwoman, Becky Annis.

“The Thunderbolts say it’s going to make a huge difference to the club and are so very grateful to have been drawn, which is what makes it so worthwhile.”

Fishguard Thunderbolts coach, Brian Millard, added: “We are delighted to win the Fishguard Ladies Circle raffle of £100 . It really will make a massive difference to the running of the club.

“We are hoping to do a lot more outdoor experiences in 2022 such as surfing and horse riding, so the money won will help us to subsidise these activities.

“Massive thank to everyone at the Fishguard Ladies Circle.”

Fishguard Ladies Circle is always looking for new members. For more information, contact the group via Facebook or by emailing Fishguardladiescircle@gmail.com