With the festive period over, leisure centre gyms throughout the county have now returned to the normal schedule, after only being partially open.
Pembrokeshire Leisure gymnasiums over the Christmas and New Year period were only open across the mornings on weekdays, with the leisure centres themselves only open on select days between 8am and 3pm.
However today (Tuesday, January 4), the centres are now fully open again, with 14 different gym sessions available throughout weekdays from 6am to 8.05pm.
At the leisure centres in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Pembroke and Tenby, all bookable facilities are open, including the gymnasium, classes and swimming pools.
For the centres in Crymych and Milford Haven, only dryside facilities are available.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.