Report and pictures by Gary Jones
The first charity tractor road run of 2022 took place on New Year's Day starting at Hafod farm Llwyndrain.
With Welsh Assembly rules the run was restricted to 50 tractors, which left for the start of the marathon milage route.
The run took in a mixture of roads in Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire visiting en route Penrherber, Pantybwlch, Tanglwwst, Velindre, Gelliwen, Cwmbach, Llanboidy, Blaenwaun and back to the finish at Pantyblaidd. Money raised went to the Oxygen Therapy Unit in Cardigan.
