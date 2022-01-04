A Pennar man who admitted assaulting two women and damaging a mobile phone has been given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £107.
Jayden Prior, of Stranraer Road, appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on December 29, last year.
The 18-year-old admitted two charges of assault by beating, both at Pembroke Dock on June 13, 2021.
He also pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone, belonging to one of his victims, on the same date.
Magistrates gave Prior a conditional discharge for a period of 12 months. This means that offence will be registered on his criminal record, but no further action will be taken unless he commits a further offence within the 12 months.
Magistrates did not award the victims compensation as they did not find it appropriate ‘due to limited physical contact and no injuries’.
They took Prior’s guilty pleas into account when passing their sentence.
Prior was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 victim surcharge. He must pay the total of £107 at a sum of £20 a month, starting on January 28.
