Police are appealing for information or witnesses after a man allegedly exposed himself in public in Narberth.
The alleged incident of indecent exposure is said to have happened outside the Bloomfield Community Centre on Redstone Road, Narberth at approximately 8.55pm on Sunday, November 19, 2021.
The man has been described as white, of a slim build, with brown/blonde curly hair and wearing metal, rectangular glasses.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “If you were in the area, saw anything suspicious, please contact the police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
“Quote reference: DP-20211118-417.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
