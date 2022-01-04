Milford Community Action has announced that after tits successful pilot project, the group has been successful in bidding for further funding for a second project.
The MCA2 project is designed and developed in a partnership between Milford Haven School, Milford Youth Matters and Pembrokeshire County Council.
The 12-week long project is aiming to help up to 100 local families within the community who may be experiencing hardship during the Covid-19 crisis.
Shortly before Christmas, the project team packed and filled hampers with local produce and delivered throughout Milford Haven and the surrounding areas.
A spokesperson from the group said: “We are delighted to be able to continue to support local children, young people and their families, working cohesively within the community to establish positive experiences by providing resources to aid families in their recovery and future prospects.”
Rachel Mansell from Milford Haven added: “It was a pleasure to be a part of something which has the potential to mean so much for our community. In these uncertain times there remains a consistency - that being Milford Haven community looks after each other.”
For further information, or to get involved in the project, contact Jenny or Dayle at jturner@milfordhavenschool.co.uk or dayle.mym@outlook.com
