Post-bank holiday Covid figures released by Public Health Wales indicate that 2,263 new cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 48 hours.
The latest PHW figures for Tuesday, January 4, shows there were 1,210 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 657 in Pembrokeshire and 396 in Ceredigion since the last report on January 2.
The data provided is for a 48-hour period between 9am, December 31, and 9am, January 2.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 63,336 – 34,760 in Carmarthenshire, 19,309 in Pembrokeshire and 9,267 in Ceredigion.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now 636 throughout the pandemic.
In total 22,317 new cases of coronavirus and eight new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 668,473 cases and 6,589 deaths.
There have been 62,863 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,491,285 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,304,792 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,648,826 people and 51,449 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
