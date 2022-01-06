A MAN who was stabbed at a party, which left lacerations to his lung, was found in possession of drugs while being treated at hospital.
Aaron Simpson, whose current address is care of a property on Main Street, Pembroke, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 4 where he pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of amphetamine.
Thirty-year-old Simpson was caught in possession of the amphetamine after attending a party on August 29 at which he was stabbed. Simpson suffered an 8inch laceration wound to his lung. He was taken to Morriston Hospital, Swansea, for treatment where he was found to be in possession of the drug.
Because of the incident Simpson now suffers with post-traumatic stress disorder, the court heard.
Simpson was fined £85 and the drugs were destroyed.
He will also pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.
The outstanding debt will be paid at a rate of £20 a month starting February 1.
