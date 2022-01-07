Pembroke Dock’s customer service centre won’t reopen if cabinet approval is given next week to its planned closure.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s ‘channel shift strategy’ included the closure of Pembroke Dock’s customer service centre (CSC) by the end of August 2022 but both it, and Haverfordwest’s site, were closed due to the pandemic in 2020.
A new proposal is not to reopen the Pembroke Dock CSC “only to close it again later in the year,” following consultation with the two members of staff affected and currently undertaking other roles.
Haverfordwest’s CSC reopened in September 2021 “in a limited capacity” and a review of its use was carried out up until December, indicating a reduction in use and that those that did visit were signposted elsewhere.
A report to cabinet on Monday, January 10 adds that the closure will save around £50,000.
“Whilst not reopening Pembroke Dock CSC, at Haverfordwest we still have an available site for vulnerable customers and for those who wish to transact with us in cash,” states the report.
