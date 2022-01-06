Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has made its third drink-drive arrest of the of the year, stopping a driver yesterday, Wednesday, morning.
Officers stopped a man in the Johnston area.
He provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis and was taken into custody to provide a blood sample.
Police said that the man has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood sample.
Earlier this week police made two arrests in the Honeyborough area of Neyland.
Officers stopped a driver in the early hours of Monday, January 3. The man provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis and was arrested.
He was taken to custody where blood samples were taken.
On New Year's Day a motorcyclist, stopped by police for a moving traffic offence also tested positive for drugs.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that officers stop checked the biker in the Honeyborough area as he had committed a moving traffic offence.
They then took a drug wipe which tested positive for cannabis.
The motorcyclist provided blood samples in custody.
All drivers were then released under investigation, pending the analysis of the blood samples.
