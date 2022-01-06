Angle lifeboat is currently providing safety cover after a crane barge came off its moorings at Dale this morning.
The lifeboat was called out at 8.41am and is continuing to provide cover as the barge is being towed by two Milford Haven Port Authority tugs to a suitable spot to re-anchor.
The tow is being co-ordinated by port control. There is no information available as to the size or tonnage of the barge at present.
A coastguard spokesperson said that the barge had not drifted too far off its original anchorage and that the tugs were on site in good time to make her fast and take her to a different anchorage.
We will update this story when we have more information.
