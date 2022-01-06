Businesses across Pembrokeshire impacted by Wales’ move to Alert Level Two Covid-19 measures will soon be able to apply for Welsh Government funding.

The First Minister announced a £120m package of support for nightclubs, events, retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism businesses and their supply chains, impacted by the move to Alert Level Two.

An eligibility checker for businesses can be seen at https://fundchecker.businesswales.gov.wales/businesssupport

The funding will take the form of three elements:

Retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism business who pay Non-Domestic Rates (NDR) will be entitled to a payment of £2,000, £4,000 or £6,000 depending on their rateable value.

The second element is a discretionary fund by Pembrokeshire County Council to support sole traders, freelancers and businesses who do not pay rates, with funding of £500 to £2,000.

Sole traders, freelancers and taxi drivers will be able to apply for £500 and businesses which employ people but do not pay business rates will be able to apply for £2,000.

Pembrokeshire County Council plans to open the schemes on Monday, January 10, for the NDR-related fund and Monday, January 17, for the discretionary fund.

The third element of the funding is a reopening of the Welsh Government’s Economic Resilience Fund (ERF).

This element will see funds of up to £25,000 made available for severely impacted hospitality and leisure businesses, as well as their supply chains.

As has happened previously, the ERF round will support businesses who have seen a reduction in their turnover of more than 60 per cent.

Details of the application and registration process will be published on the county council’s business advice and support pages, which can be seen at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support

The funding package is designed to support businesses impacted by the spread of the Omicron variant across Wales through the period December 13, 2021, to February 14, 2022.

However, as a result of the new emergency support packages, the Welsh Government is withdrawing its £35m Business Support Fund, announced in November, in order to prioritise the three elements and be able to process emergency payments as soon as possible.