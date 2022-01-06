Pembrokeshire County Council has given advice on young people returning to secondary school and college this January term, amid the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.
With many teenagers and young people returning to secondary school and college throughout the week, the county council has published guidance to help ‘keep education settings safe,’ with the current rapid spread of Covid-19.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s guidance for learners returning to education includes:
If showing symptoms, learners should self-isolate and get a PCR test
- Take lateral flow tests three times a week and record the results
- Take the vaccine if offered it
- Wash hands regularly
- Wear face coverings indoors where physical distancing is not possible
