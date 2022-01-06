Dyfed-Powys Police has begun its volunteer recruitment for 2022, offering people the opportunity to volunteer in the Goleudy Victim and Witness Service.
The force throughout Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Powys is looking for people to provide a service to victims and witness across the counties.
Dyfed-Powys Police is looking for community engagement volunteers throughout all counties, as well as an office administration volunteer based at Police Headquarters in Carmarthen.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powyw Police said: “We’ll make sure you have all the training and support you need, and you’ll be making a big difference to people affected by crime right across the Dyfed-Powys Police area. “
In order to apply for one of the roles, visit https://orlo.uk/ya0KR
