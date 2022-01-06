Wales internernational rugby star Shane Williams will join fellow Wales legend Ieuan Evans in revisiting the host cities of the Six Nations, as part of a new television programme.

In the S4C series '6 Gwlad Shane ac Ieuan', the duo come together to visit each of the Six Nations host cities – Cardiff, Rome, Paris, Edinburgh, London and Dublin – before the crowds descend.

There, they will visit each stadium, enjoy the cultural and culinary delights, and share a glass or two with other rugby legends, including Martin Castrogiovanni, Gerald Davies and Will Carling.

Across three episodes, they will provide first-hand accounts of legendary away trips gone by and give fans a tantalising taste of 'the world’s greatest international rugby tournament'.

"I'm very happy to go on this journey with Ieuan, it will be nice to see Europe with one of Wales’ greatest ever players," said Shane, who hails from Glanaman.

"He was just a legend, and he still is a legend. It felt like every time someone scored for Wales, it was Ieuan Evans, and that’s what I remember."

Before flying out to Rome, the journey begins in Cardiff, where the two former wingers remember the slow match-day bus journey into the city centre and the awaiting red cauldron of Welsh support.

"The closer you get to the stadium, the more the nerves begin to kick in," said Shane.

"Whatever game it was, whether you’re playing for Wales or Amman United in Division Three West, the feeling is the same.

"Then when arrive in the city and see the size of the stadium, and people everywhere – it’s like a zombie apocalypse!

"They’re all wearing their red shirts and daffodils, and are ready for it."

Ieuan added: "I’m looking forward to going back to the places I’ve played and see the people I played against as well.

"It’s the friends and memories you make that stay with you – and the pain, of course!".

6 Gwlad Shane ac Ieuan gets underway at 9pm on Wednesday, January 12 on S4C, with English subtitles available, and will be available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.