A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray during an incident on New Year’s Eve, police have confirmed.

Police were called to Milford Haven’s Mount Estate at 3.15pm after reports that a man was behaving in a threatening manner in Birch Mead.

Local witnesses said that armed police units as well as other police response vehicles were called to the incident.

Police said that they arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of affray who was later released and that, at present, no further action is being taken.

“Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a man allegedly making threats towards an individual in Birch Mead, Milford Haven at approximately 3.15pm on December 31, 2021,” said a spokesperson for the force.

“Officers attended and a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray before later being released.

“No further police action is required at this time.”