Report and pictures by Gary Jones Photography
Narberth Classic Motorcycle Club held their New Year's Eve motorcycle trial, with a reduced entry of just 50 riders on the start line due to Covid rules in Wales.
The club went ahead with the trial, and it turned out to be a great event after the Christmas period.
With 10 sections at the Atheston Farm venue, near Narberth, there was plenty of mud after overnight rain.
Some riders found it very slippery, whilst others managed to find the grip they needed to clean some of the more technical sections.
There was a variety of bikes from classics, such as the Triumph, to twin shock and modern bikes, and there was even an electric bike tackling the course.
With adults riding, as well as children on the smaller bikes, the event catered for everyone to finish off the 2021 season on a high note.
