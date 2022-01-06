The latest Covid figures released by Public Health Wales indicate that 976 new cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours.
PHW figures for Thursday, January 6 state there were 552 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 285 in Pembrokeshire and 139 in Ceredigion since the last report on January 4.
The data provided is for the period between 9am January 4 and 9am January 5.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 66,573 – 36,463 in Carmarthenshire, 20,329 in Pembrokeshire and 9,781 in Ceredigion.
There were four new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now 640 throughout the pandemic.
In total 9,213 new cases of coronavirus and six new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 698,962 cases and 6,605 deaths.
There have been 27,415 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,493,502 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,311,284 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,682,525 people and 51,710 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
