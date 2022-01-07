A MAN came to court with a bag ready to go to jail after he stole his sister's car while on a suspended sentence, a court heard.

Scott Cowdery had taken his sister's Toyota Aygo without her consent on August 25, at Trecwn.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cowdery, of the village's Wesley Place, came to Haverfordwest Magistrate's Court on January 4 with a bag of personal belongings fully prepared to be sent to prison.

Cowdery pleaded guilty to three charges, which included driving a motor vehicle without consent, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

On the day in question Cowdery's sister had been home sleeping, the court heard.

When she woke her mother asked where her car was. The sister panicked and called police. Cowdery returned in around 40 minutes saying he had only driven it round the back.

Cowdery committed the offence while the subject of a 24-week suspended sentence, imposed on June 1 of last year.

In mitigation defence solicitor Peter Tarr said Cowdery was very aware of the consequences of his actions.

"He knows that he should not have been driving that vehicle," said Mr Tarr. "He says it was a very foolish thing to do. He has brought a bag with him for prison fully prepared for what could happen.

"One could say the writing is on the wall in this case."

Cowdery was sent to prison for 36 weeks.

He was also banned from driving for three years and will pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £128.