In his latest nostalgia column in the Western Telegraph, JEFF DUNN discusses old times:

Here we go with my first TRM column of the New Year, when looking forward is not an option, but looking back is everything.

Starting with a few recent bits of feedback. I had a call from Mr Rees of Johnston, who claimed that the "Great Snow" in Pembrokeshire, which I'd included in my Xmas column, was actually in 1947, not 1945, as I'd stated.

Although I've no doubt that the year '47' may also have been a white-blanket one, I knew, having obtained the gen from West Wales Guardians of Jan/Feb 1945, that my observations had, in fact, been correct.

Perhaps the late Vernon Scott described it much better in his book, "An Experience Shared..1939-1945," when he wrote..."The New Year of 1945 brought with it icy conditions, and towards the end of January, Milford, and Pembrokeshire in general, were lashed by one of the worst blizzards in living memory.....

Arctic cold preceded and accompanied the blizzard....the lowest reading on the day of the raging snowstorm was 10 degrees (22 degrees of frost)....The howling wind, gusting at over 100 miles per hour, wrecked three Sunderlands moored in Angle Bay opposite the Milford Naval Control HQ at South Hook Fort.

One of the giant flying -boats flipped right over and was torn to pieces with its nose still attached to the mooring cable....South Hook Fort was literally cut off by seven foot snowdrifts for as long as a week after that phenomenal blizzard..."

I'm grateful for your feedback Mr Rees, but I hope you may now understand why I included "the freeze of 1945" as part of my recollections.

Ex Milfordian, Oliver Harries, sent this email..

"Hi Jeff...I spotted your photo in last week's Telegraph in that illustrious bastion of Hakin society, the Waterloo Club. Does anyone remember the other Hakin club ? The Jubilee Club.

Situated on the corner of Upper Hill Street and St Anne's Road, opposite Belton's Butchers shop. I never got there myself, but I believe it was run by a Mrs King, who was also a teacher at one of the Hakin Primary Schools. It was a very large building which I think reverted to offices in later years. Look forward to some replies from older Hakin imbibers ."

Cheers Oliver, and if anyone has any tales about Hakin's Jubilee Club, please get in touch.

I do have one confession to make, my Xmas TRM also included the thoughts of Dom Todaro about the Foster Powell shop, an Aladdin's cave for so many of us for so long, but in my yuletide excitement I somehow forgot to include the pic that Dom had also sent.

It's never to late to say sorry and make amends, so here it is.

As the new hotel being built on the Docks is reaching its final stages, as well as those who see it as a progressive step to the town's future, I see that there are still many who disagree..particularly about its position and new parking arrangements. For the sake of our town, let's hope it's a glorious success.

I thought I'd take a peek back more than century to The Milford Docks Company's information booklet.."Milford...Port of Opportunity" to see how things looked back then.

"PARKING.....The docks are equally accessible by road and rail. Where road transport is used, or in the case of vehicle shipments, large areas of parking space are available both in, and immediately adjoining, the docks. Land for industrial development is available at Dock level with direct road and rail access and all main services.

Milford Docks are situated within ten miles of Haverfordwest Airport. Owners, Officials, visiting Engineers, or relief crews, can be flown down and met by car or local transport to convey them directly to the docks. Good hotel accommodation is offered convenient to the docks."

And here's a snap from that same booklet.

The "good hotel" was probably the Lord Nelson, and that reminded me that, once upon a time, I was commissioned to do a show commemorating Nelson's visit to Milford. It was staged at Pill Social Centre and performed by a number of Pembrokeshire's most talented entertainers, including the "boy wonder" Aaron Lewis, who has recently starred as "Javert" one of the Pricipal roles in "Les Mis" in London's West End.

I'd researched the life of the famous seafaring hero, and my narrative went something like this:

"In 1802, Nelson was 44, and living in Surrey with the Hamiltons and baby Horatia. At that time William Hamilton had a major financial interest in Miford Haven and decided to pay a visit to the town on business.

Nelson and his lover Emma (Will's wayward wife) went along for the ride. It was the first time that Milford had welcomed such a national hero, and the townsfolk were understandably all very excited. The visitors stayed in the New Inn, which had been open for two years and doing well with passengers on day return packages from Milford to Ireland.

In honour of the distinguished guests a banquet was held, and they dined on Pembrokeshire spuds and caulies. It was a fleeting visit for the Lord, who praised the harbour, and his lover, Emma, who praised the cook ...and from that day on, the New Inn became The Lord Nelson Hotel."

And that gives me the chance to dig out this early pic of the Lord Nelson Hotel.

I'm finishing with a pic for all TRM's maritime lovers. From the collection of my late Pill pal, Ivor Day, it's the S S San Zotica, and it was exactly 72 years ago today, on 14th Jan 1950, that it arrived at Wards Yard to be demolished.

Built in 1919 for the British Government and bought by Eagle Tanker Co. 5582 tons : 4400' length. Was utilised in Atlantic and Russian convoys in World War 2.

In Sept 1943 was in collision with SS Phaeacian in the Firth of Forth, which sank with no loss of life.

I've decided to shelve our Teaser spot for now, as I'm not sure how many still want it...but I'm happy to reconsider if enough interest is shown.

I leave you with this quote from Bernard Baruch..."To me, old age is always 15 years older than I am.."

Please take care and stay safe.